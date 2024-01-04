Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

They have played 98 games in the regular season, with the Spurs leading 53-45. However, the Bucks have prevailed in the previous two matchups, including their first of the season, a 132-119 victory at home on Dec. 19, 2023.

The Bucks are playing their third game in four nights and the second of a back-to-back, so fatigue could be a factor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks boast a 24-win and 10-loss record, second in the East behind the Celtics, while the Spurs are in the bottom of the West with just five wins and 28 losses.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Bucks (-450) vs Spurs (+360)

Spread: Bucks (-9.5) vs Spurs (+10)

Total (O/U): Bucks (U 249.5) vs Spurs (O 249.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The game will be televised on TNT and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Spurs will try to snap a three-game home losing skid, while the Bucks will aim to continue their momentum after back-to-back losses against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are favored to win, as they possess one of the top offensive net ratings in the league, spearheaded by their duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Spurs have the second worst defensive net rating of 118 in the league, which could dictate this matchup, as they'd struggle to keep up with Buck's offensive onslaught.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

For the Spurs, Malaki Branham will start as the PG. Julian Champagnie will be his backcourt SG. Devin Vassell will play the SF, Jeremy Sochan as the PF, and Victor Wembanyama will debut for the Bucks as the center.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will start Damian Lillard as the PG and Malik Beasley as the SG. Khris Middleton will play the SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo as the PF, and Brook Lopez will hold the paint as the center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

In his last 10 games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.8 points, which is 6.7 fewer than his over/under for a specific outing. The over/under for his points in a game is typically around 34.5.

You can consider betting the over, as the Spurs have been poor in defending, so expect a big night from Giannis. Follow the same trend for Damian Lillard, as the Spurs don't seem to have the personnel to guard him well.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Bucks have been in good form, winning nine of their last 12 games and covering as 11-point road underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have struggled recently, losing their last three games and failing to cover in five of their last seven. The Bucks have a better record against the spread, with 15 wins in 34 games, so expect them to take the win.