Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, last match results, predictions, rosters and more

The Minnesota Lynx will visit the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 7. The Lynx enter the contest on the back of their first win of the 2023 WNBA season.

That win came against the Washington Mystics on June 3. The Lynx opened the season on a six-game losing streak. The Liberty, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in their last outing against the Chicago Sky. Minnesota is ranked dead last in the league with a 1-6 record, while the Liberty is third overall with a 4-2 record and second in the Eastern Conference.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty?

The Minnesota Lynx's game against the New York Liberty will be televised on Bally Sports (regional restrictions may apply) and online via Fubo TV. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have Liberty as favorites to beat Lynx

The oddsmakers have played it safe, favoring the New York Liberty to beat the Minnesota Lynx. New York will have a homecourt advantage, and they are also the in-form team regardless of enduring a loss in their last outing. They still have a 4-2 record, while the Lynx are 1-6.

According to Action Network, the Liberty have a spread of -14.5 (-110) and the Lynx at +14.5 (112). The moneyline favors New York at -1425, while Minnesota is at +795.

The Liberty will likely come out on top against the Lynx, who have struggled the most among any teams this season. They have the worst defensive rating (106.7) and the third-worst offense (97.5), while the Liberty have the fourth-best offensive and the third-best defensive rating at 100.6 and 95.4, respectively.

Looking at how both teams fared in their previous outings

The New York Liberty blew a 19-point lead against the Chicago Sky in their previous outing, losing the contest 86-82. New York looked lost in the second half on both ends, which gave the Sky the opening they needed to script an unlikely win.

Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vadersloot were the only starters to score 10 or more points. The former had a 20/11 game on 57.1% shooting, while the latter finished with 18 points and 10 assists, shooting 66.7%.

New York Liberty



nearing triple-double territory 14 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST for the General

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx broke out of their slump behind a 24-point outing from Kayla McBride in an 80-78 win over the Washington Mystics. She also hit the clutch game-winner off her own miss with three seconds left. The Lynx nearly blew their 14-point lead entering the fourth, but McBride ensured that didn't happen.

WNBA



had herself a game shooting a season-high 24 PTS and grabbing 5 boards to give the



Kayla McBride shut it down had herself a game shooting a season-high 24 PTS and grabbing 5 boards to give the their first dub of the season

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Rosters

The Minnesota Lynx will be without starter Diamond Miller. They are expected to stick to their rotation from the last game. Tiffany Mitchell and Kayla McBride will start in the backcourt, with Dorka Juhasz, Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard in the frontcourt.

Lindsay Allen and Rachel Banham will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

The New York Liberty don't have any injuries reported ahead of this contest. Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney and Jonequel Jones will start as usual, while Marine Johannes and Kayla Thornton will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

