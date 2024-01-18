Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (January 18): Latest on Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert's availability 

The Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Jan. 18 could feature some big names since it's the second night of a back-to-back for the Western Conference leaders. The Timberwolves faced the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and won that contest 124-117 on the road.

They return home with a quick turnaround to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The Timberwolves enjoyed a relatively healthy season compared to last year when Karl-Anthony Towns missed significant time between mid-November and March.

The availability of all their starters and a stable lineup, as seen by the Timberwolves' mesh well, leading to their 29-11 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for January 18

The Minnesota Timberwolves injury report is yet to be submitted. Since they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the NBA grants them the room to submit their injury report by 1:00 PM local time. The Timberwolves injury report only had Anthony Edwards. He was questionable because of a knee injury.

The rest of the group was healthy and is unlikely to make the injury report.

Watch this space for further updates once the Timberwolves release their injury report.

What happened to Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert?

Anthony Edwards has dealt with a knee injury over the past few games, but it's yet to stop him from playing. Edwards played through it on Sunday against the LA Clippers with a wrap and was available on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. He's been in solid form despite playing through various ailments.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert was dealing with a hip injury until the last few games but wasn't on the injury report because of it on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves have been fortunate on the injury front

The NBA's 82-game regular season is long and grueling, especially with the current pace and competition level. It's difficult for many teams to prevail against the injury bug, hindering their progress over time. The Minnesota Timberwolves injury report has not seemed concerning at any point, which has allowed them to be a dominant force in the stacked Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards has missed only three games, while Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have missed once apiece. Their fourth-best player, Mike Conley, has also missed only one game. Jaden McDaniels is the only consistent rotation player to miss five games or more. He's missed 10.

The Timberwolves will hope the trend continues and they can create some separation atop the West standings, allowing their core to take a few games off before the playoffs tip-off.

