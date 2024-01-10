Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 10, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at the TD Garden. The tip-off is at 7:00 pm. EST. You can catch the live action for the game on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. The game will not be nationally televised but will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports North.

The Celtics and the Wolves lead the two conferences. The Celtics have a 28-8 record in the East, while the Wolves are 26-10 in the West. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 but are coming off a tough 133-131 loss on the road against the Pacers.

The Wolves, meanwhile, will be playing their second night of a back-to-back, coming off an impressive 113-92 win against the Magic on the road. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games but are the underdogs for Wednesday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Jan. 10

The Timberwolves only have Jaylen Clark (SG) on their injury list. He's sidelined with an Achilles injury and will not return in January.

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 10

The Celtics have three players on their injury list. Veteran center/forward Al Horford has been a regular name. He's listed as questionable due to illness.

Starter point guard Jrue Holiday is questionable with a right elbow sprain, while center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a right knee soreness.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 10

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Jordan McLaughin Shake Milton SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander Walker Troy Brown Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson PF Karl Anthony Towns Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

Boston Celtics predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 10

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday* Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton SG Derrick White JD Davison SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford* Neemias Queta C Kristaps Porzingis* Neemias Queta Luke Kornet

(*) Day-to-day/Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Key matchups

Anthony Edwards vs Jrue Holiday

Anthony Edwards has evolved as the alpha player for the Timberwolves. His emergence has provided a boost to them on offense by becoming their go-to guy. Jrue Holiday is going to be key for the Celtics to slow him down, along with Derrick White.

Edwards has averaged 28 points, four rebounds and four assists against Jrue Holiday.

Jayson Tatum vs Jaden McDaniels

Jayson Tatum is having a great season, averaging 28 points on 48% shooting while also grabbing nine boards and five assists. He's putting himself in the MVP contention with the Celtics' success and stellar averages.

Jaden McDaniels is quietly having an All-NBA defensive calibre season for the Wolves, consistently being matched up with the best perimeter wings and guards night in and out.

Opponents are shooting 40% from the paint when guarded by McDaniels and 45% from mid-range. This matchup could dictate the game significantly.