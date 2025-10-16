Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 16, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be continuing their preseason campaign as they visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Oct. 16. The Timberwolves have won two of their four preseason games so far, beating the Denver Nuggets and the Chinese squad Guangzhou Loong Lions.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls share a similar record in four games, having won against the Cleveland Cavaliers twice. This will be the Bulls' second Western Conference matchup for the Bulls in the preseason after falling to the Denver Nuggets in their previous games.

The game will take place at the United Center and is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m Eastern time.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Preview

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-170) vs Bulls (+172)

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5 (-110) vs Bulls +5.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o233.5) vs Bulls -112 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Preview

Five players will be game-time decisions for the Timberwolves, including Naz Reid, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVicenzo, and Jaden McDaniels. The five did not play against Guangzhou, making them probable to play against Chicago.

The Bulls have players currently day-to-day in the preseason. Julian Phillips, Yuki Kawamura, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and Coby White will be game-time decisions against the Timberwolves.

With the current injury, the two squads are expected to field their core players in the game, including the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Bulls' Josh Giddey.

Giddey led the Bulls against the Nuggets with 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. The Timberwolves will be leaning on Edwards, who had 17 points against the Knicks.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Bulls have fielded their starters more than other teams in the preseason as they look to gel ahead of the 2025-2026 regular season. We predict a win for Chicago in front of their home fans behind Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic against the Edwards-led Timberwolves, who are seen to still limit their starters, if they play in the game.

