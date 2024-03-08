Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with Minnesota winning the most recent meeting 110-102 on Jan. 14, 2023.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 8.

The Cavaliers hold a 39-26 all-time advantage against the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the most recent matchup behind Anthony Edwards’ 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast locally on WUAB CW43 and Bally Sports North Extra. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-115) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Spread: Timberwolves (-1) vs. Cavaliers (+1)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o209) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u209)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Timberwolves (45-19) are coming off of a 113-111 win against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Minnesota, who are first in the West, will play the second game of a back-to-back. Edwards put up 44 points, six rebounds and three assists in Thursday’s win. He also had the game-winning block on Aaron Nesmith in the final moments of the game.

The Cavaliers (40-22) are third in the East and lost their most recent game 112-101 against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Cleveland has struggled in the past 10 games, winning only five. Allen had 18 points and 19 rebounds against Atlanta, while Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro contributed 15 and 17 points, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus. He will be re-evaluated in a month. Jaylen Clark remains out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Monte Morris exited the Pacers game with left hamstring soreness. His status needs to be monitored if you have him in your fantasy lineups.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Kyle Anderson C: Rudy Gobert

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) for Friday’s game. Ty Jerome remains out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Isaac Okoro SF: Dean Wade PF: Georges Niang C: Jarrett Allen

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 30.5 points for the game. After his 44-point outburst, he is expected to continue doing the same Friday as well. Edwards should end the night with over 30.5 points.

Darius Garland has an over/under of 22.5 points. In the absence of key players for Cleveland, Garland will need to take up most of the offensive load. He also had an off game Wednesday and should come out strong against Minnesota to score more than 22.5 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Timberwolves are favored on the road by the slightest of margins. Anthony Edwards’ recent form and Cleveland’s injury concerns should favor Minnesota and give it the win.

This is going to be a battle between two great defensive teams. While Edwards and Garland are expected to shine, the rest of the two teams might find it difficult to score, thus leading to the game total being under 209 points.