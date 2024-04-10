Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at the Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Wolves leading 2-1. The game is a part of the NBA's eight-game slate.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 130-121 win over the lowly Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Anthony Edwards dropped a career-high 51 points. Minnesota and Denver enter Wednesday night's matchup with matching 55-24 records. The Timberwolves hold the top spot in the standings, as they own the tiebreaker with the Nuggets.

Denver has the opportunity to seize sole possession of top spot by beating the Timberwolves. Additionally, their path appears favorable, with matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies remaining in the regular season.

Their 111-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesdat showcased their dominance. Nikola Jokic contributed 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes, while Jamal Murray added 28 points in 27 minutes of play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Apr. 10

The Timberwolves have listed two players on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jaylen Clark (Achilles) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Karl-Anthony Towns out knee Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined since March 12 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Timberwolves had said that he would undergo reevaluation after four weeks.

According to owner Glen Taylor, Towns' recovery has exceeded expectations, as reported by Darren Wolfson of KSTP, but a timetable for his return to action remains unclear.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Apr. 10

The Denver Nuggets have listed two players on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar (knee) will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon will be a game-time decision pending an evaluation after the morning shoot-around.

Player Status Injury Aaron Gordon GTD foot Vlatko Cancar out knee

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The highly anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets takes place on Wednesday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, with national coverage provided by ESPN. Local viewers can also catch the game on Bally Sports North and Altitude.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.