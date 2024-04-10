Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The must-see matchup of NBA Wednesday is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Timberwolves looking for the season series win and the potential No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota and Denver have an identical record of 55-24 heading into Wednesday night's game. The Timberwolves are atop the standings because they currently own the tie-breaker over the Nuggets.

Denver can turn things around by beating the Timberwolves and taking sole possession of the top spot. They have an easier schedule as well, facing the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies in their final two games of the regular season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game is on Wednesday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It is also available through the local channels Bally Sports North and Altitude.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+182) vs Nuggets (-222)

Spread: Timberwolves +6.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o215 (-110) vs Nuggets u215 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a win over the lowly Washington Wizards. Anthony Edwards showed no mercy against the Wizards, dropping a career-high 51 points last night.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets had a dominating victory against the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic casually dropped 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes, while Jamal Murray scored 28 points in 27 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Minnesota Timberwolves will remain without Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark. Head coach Chris Finch is expected to stick to his current starting lineup consisting of:

PG: Mike Conley Jr. | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Rudy Gobert

Minnesota's current rotation also includes Kyle Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have two players on their injury report. If Aaron Gordon gets cleared before the game, here's how Michael Malone could line up:

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

If Gordon can't play, Christian Braun is expected to start in his place. Peyton Watson, Reggie Jackson, Zeke Nnaji and Justin Holiday are also expected to get some playing time.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is below his season average. Jokic has scored at least 28 points in four of his last five games, so go against the odds and bet on him to go over 27.5 points.

Anthony Edwards is favored to go under 27.5 points despite coming off a 51-point performance. Edwards has not scored more than 28 points in eight of his last 10 games. Take the odds and safely bet on him to go under 27.5 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the slight underdogs in their matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves' two wins over the Nuggets have been blowouts and their lone loss to the defending champs was a close one.

However, the Nuggets thrive on a huge challenge and they have arguably the best player in basketball. Oddsmakers are predicting that Denver will get the win, Minnesota will cover the spread and the total will go over 215 points.

