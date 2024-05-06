Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves took homecourt advantage from the defending champions Denver Nuggets after winning Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Anthony Edwards was simply unstoppable for the Timberwolves, while Nikola Jokic's life was made hard by Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.

Edwards finished the game with 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Timberwolves to a 106-99 victory. Towns had 20 points and four rebounds, while Mike Conley put up 14 points and 10 assists. Reid added 16 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Jokic had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the defending champs. Michael Porter Jr. remained hot with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 17 points and four assists. They were the only players who scored in double digits for the Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Top 10 player props for Game 2

#10 - Naz Reid, Points - Over 9.5 (-112)

Naz Reid is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year and provided instant offense off the bench in Game 1 with 16 points. Reid also did a fantastic job making it hard for Nikola Jokic every time he came on for either Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert.

#9 - Jaden McDaniels, Points - Over 8.5 (-115)

Jaden McDaniels is tasked to defend the best perimeter player for the Denver Nuggets. McDaniels has done a good job in Game 1, but went scoreless in 39 minutes. He's not known for his scoring, but bettors expect him to at least be aggressive in finding his shot.

#8 - Mike Conley, Pts+Ast - Under 16.5 (-125)

Mike Conley is coming off 14 points and 10 assists in Game 1, so there's a chance he'll drop another double-double tonight. Conley is the veteran presence the Minnesota Timberwolves needed for a deep postseason run.

#7 - Aaron Gordon, Pts+Reb - Under 18.5 (-125)

The Denver Nuggets need Aaron Gordon to be effective on both sides of the ball to be successful. Gordon is tasked with defending Anthony Edwards at times, but he also needs to get it going on offense. He had nine points and three rebounds in Game 1, which is sub-par by his standards.

#6 - Rudy Gobert, Rebounds - Under 12.5 (-112)

Rudy Gobert doesn't need to score for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert's defense on Nikola Jokic is vital for the team's success, while his rebounds keep the defending champions at bay. He had 13 rebounds in 35 minutes of action in Game 1.

#5 - Michael Porter Jr., 3-Pointers Made - Over 2.5 (-167)

Michael Porter Jr. is knocking down 4.0 3-pointers in the first six games of the NBA playoffs. Porter went 4-for-7 in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and finished with 20 points.

#4 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Points - Under 19.5 (-115)

Karl-Anthony Towns was in foul trouble in Game 1 due to defending Nikola Jokic. Towns still managed to put up 20 points and four rebounds, which is a great sign for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#3 - Jamal Murray, Points - Over 21.5 (-130)

Jamal Murray continued to struggle with his shot in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray went 6-for-14 from the field in the loss, but remains a threat to score the ball with ease. He's also dangerous in clutch situations, hitting two game-winners in the first round.

#2 - Nikola Jokic, Pts+Reb+Ast - Under 51.5 (-115)

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Jokic is capable of dropping a triple-double in every game and can do it even if he's aggressively scoring the ball or busy making plays for his team. He's really unstoppable, so the Minnesota Timberwolves are content in making things hard for him.

#1 - Anthony Edwards, Points - Under 29.5 (-125)

The 2024 NBA playoffs might be a coming out party for Anthony Edwards, who is touted by many analysts as the next face of the league. Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves dispatch the Phoenix Suns in the first round and forcibly stole Game 1 from the Denver Nuggets.