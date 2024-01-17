Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 17, 2024

There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams and the first one since Jan. 11, 2023. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 17.

Minnesota remains atop the Western Conference with a record of 28-11. They are on a two-game winning streak and have won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off an impressive 109-105 win over the red-hot LA Clippers on Monday, led by Anthony Edwards' 33-point performance.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking for their first back-to-back wins since the opening week of the season. They earned their fourth win of the campaign with a great performance against the Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Wednesday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-660) vs Pistons (+510)

Spread: Timberwolves -11.5 (-113) vs Pistons +11.5 (-107)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -115 (o223) vs Pistons -105 (u223)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost two games to the Detroit Pistons last season, getting swept in the season series. The Timberwolves might be on a two-game losing streak against Detroit, but the two teams are even at five wins a piece in their last 10 games.

Wednesday's game is the 67th regular-season meeting between the two teams since their first one way back on Jan. 12, 1990, in Detroit. The all-time head-to-head matchup is even tied at 33 wins each.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left knee tendonitis. Edwards was able to play through the injury on Monday, so head coach Taylor Finch will have no problem putting him in the starting lineup. He'll be joined by Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have three players on the injury report – Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris. Head coach Monty Williams will likely stick to his previous starting five of Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Kevin Knox II, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 26.0 points per game. Edwards is favored to go over despite the knee injury. He scored 33 points in his previous game, so don't be afraid to bet on him to score at least 28 points.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game this season, which is higher than his over/under of 10.5 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Duren is favored to grab less than 10.5 rebounds, which is a bad bet to take. He's grabbed at least 11 rebounds twice in his last three games.

Edwards is also favored to have at least two steals for Wednesday's game. It's a risky bet since he has only registered two steals or more once in his last four games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the overwhelming favorites in their matchup against the Detroit Pistons. It's not surprising odds since the Timberwolves are atop the Western Conference, while the Pistons are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Timberwolves will win, the Pistons will cover the spread and the total will go over.

