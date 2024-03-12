Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Injury Report for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Wolves leading 2-1, and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Wolves, 44-21, are third in the West, coming off back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers on the road, snapping their two-game winning streak. They have gone 2-4 in their previous six outings.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, 41-22, are fourth in the West, coming off a 124-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday, snapping their two-game winning streak. They have gone 4-2 in their previous six outings.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers: Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 12

The Wolves have listed six players on their injury report: PG Monte Morris (hamstring), SG Anthony Edwards (right shoulder), C Rudy Gobert (right hamstring) and SF Kyle Anderson (shoulder) are questionable.

Meanwhile, C Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee) and SG Jaylen Clark (Achilles) are out.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves disclosed that their All-Star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, is scheduled for surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, following a diagnosis from an MRI scan.

The team has stated that Towns will be assessed again in four weeks, leaving his availability for the first round of the NBA playoffs, and potentially beyond, in doubt.

LA Clippers injury report for March 12

The Clippers have listed three players on their injury report: SF Paul George (knee) and PF Kawhi Leonard (groin) are questionable, while PG Russell Westbrook is out.

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has successfully undergone surgery to mend a broken bone in his left hand and will undergo weekly evaluations.

Although recovery times for such injuries can differ, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Westbrook is anticipated to make a comeback in time for the playoffs.

In 2014, Westbrook experienced a similar injury, breaking his right hand, yet managed to return to the game in just 27 days. With the postseason over a month away, it appears likely that Westbrook could rejoin his team on the court before the playoffs start.

In the meantime, the Clippers have assigned Bones Hyland to fill in as the backup point guard during Westbrook's recovery.

Hyland has been averaging 3.3 points, 2.8 assists and 0.5 rebounds, with a shooting performance of 30% from the field and 12.5% from 3-point range, across an average of 12.8 minutes in each game.

Notably, these four games mark Hyland's first time on the court since January.