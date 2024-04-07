Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers vs Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers is the final head-to-head meeting between the two Western Conference teams. The Timberwolves hold a 2-1 regular-season series advantage over the Lakers. During their previous matchup on March 10, 2024, the purple and gold unit was able to secure a 120-109 win over Minnesota.

In their third game, the purple and gold unit was led by LeBron James' 29-point performance (10-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Anthony Davis followed closely to help deliver the win with 27 points (9-of-17 shooting), 25 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards was the leading scorer for the Timberwolves, putting up 25 points (10-of-23 shooting), seven assists and seven rebounds. Naz Reid also chipped in 25 points (9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc), five rebounds and four blocks. However, their efforts were not enough to propel the team to victory.

With only four games remaining in the season, this is a crucial game for LA, given the implications for their Western Conference ranking. They are now ranked eighth (45-33 record) and have won four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have five straight games to go this season and will continue to rise above the standings if they finish strong.

The Timberwolves are in second place (53-24 record) and are looking to bounce back from Friday night's 97-87 loss. They have won seven games out of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for April 7

The Timberwolves' injury report listed star center Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee meniscus tear) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) as out for tonight's contest.

Player Status Injury Karl-Anthony Towns out left knee meniscus tear Jaylen Clark out right Achilles tendon rupture rehab

LA Lakers injury report for April 7

Meanwhile, LA's injury report listed Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery) as sidelined.

Player Status Injury Jalen Hood-Schifino out lumbar disc surgery Jarred Vanderbilt out right midfoot sprain Christian Wood out left knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for April 7

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughluin SG Anthony Edwards Jordan McLaughlin Nickeil Alexander-Walker SF Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Alexander-Walker Kyle Anderson PF Naz Reid Kyle Anderson T.J. Warren C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for April 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie SF LeBron James Cam Reddish Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince LeBron James C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

How do I watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the LA Lakers?

Tonight's game between Minnesota and LA can be watched live by NBA fans through the following TV channels: Spectrum Sportsnet+ and Bally Sports North.

Aside from television, fans can head through the live-streaming platform FuboTV, which features four subscription options and a seven-day free trial.

Additionally, fans can also choose to go with the following radio stations if they want to stay updated on the game: SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW, KFAN FM, Wolves App and iHeart Radio.