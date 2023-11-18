Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | November 18, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans is one of the six games slated by the NBA for November 18. This will be the second time that both teams will face each other this season and the Timberwolves have won over the Pelicans for three consecutive games.

After a seven-game winning streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves tasted defeat after losing to the Phoenix Suns in their most recent game. The team's record is now 8-3 and it is currently placed third overall in the NBA Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, after losing five consecutive games, have won their last two matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. They have an even record of 6-6

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans game will take place inside the halls of the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana on Saturday, November 18. TV broadcast rights are granted to the BSN and NBALP. Both feeds can be viewed via online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-210) vs Pelicans (-210)

Spread: Timberwolves -5 (-110) vs +5 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (u221.5) vs Pelicans (o221.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing the services of CJ McCollum who had a collapsed lung. He has no timetable yet for his return to the Pelicans roster.

Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado are also expected to miss this upcoming game and will be expected to return by late November. Larry Nance Jr. is also out until early December due to a rib injury

Only two players are placed in the Minnesota Timberwolves IL. Jordan McLaughlin is still nursing a knee injury and is expected to heal by early December. Jaylen Clark is also out but his Achilles injury will take until mid-February to be evaluated again.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

Dyson Daniels has been stepping up at the point guard position for the New Orleans Pelicans, replacing CJ McCullum, for a couple of games already.

Herb Jones joins him at the backcourt, while Jonas Valanciunas starts at center. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram round up the starting five.

For the Timberwolves, they have been going with their usual starting five. Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley are the guards, while Rudy Gobert occupies the center slot. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels are the forwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Entering this matchup, Anthony Edwards is given the NBA prop of 26.5 points. In his last five games, he surpassed that mark only two times. In his last two games, he only scored a combined 33 points. The downward slump indicates that it is risky to pick him up to go over.

For the Timberwolves, 22.5 points are the NBA props for Zion Williamson in this game. With no CJ McCullum, the scoring load of the former Duke Blue Devil increased but in the last five games, he only scored above 23 points twice.

With Rudy Gobert manning the paint, it will be hard for Williamson to get in and expect the number to probably go under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone over their total for five of their past six games, while the New Orleans Pelicans split their past four by going under and over. The tempo should be controlled by the Timberwolves so that means the total should go over.

Meanwhile, the spread of five points should go over, as the Timberwolves would like to bounce back hard from their previous game. Even with the home court advantage, the Pelicans are going to have a long night against their upcoming opponents.