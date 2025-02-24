Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

For the fourth and final time in the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are set to face off on Monday night. The Thunder won the first meeting 113-105 back on Dec. 31 at home, while the Timberwolves got one back 116-101 before the All-Star break.

Ad

The two teams battled it out again last Sunday at the Target Center in front of thousands of Timberwolves fans. The Thunder took control in the first quarter before the hosts turned it around in the second. The final two quarters were a back-and-forth affair, with the visitors pulling off the 130-123 victory in the end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks. Chet Holmgren added 19 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 29 points for Minnesota.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports

Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be without at least five players for Monday's matchup. Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards and Julius Randle are unlikely to suit up. Jaylen Clark is the latest addition to the injury report, suffering a neck injury on Sunday's game.

Gobert is dealing with a back injury with no concrete timetable for his return. DiVincenzo has been out for more than a month with a sprained toe, but is likely returning during the team's current four-game road trip. Edwards has an ankle injury, while Randle is nursing a groin issue.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thunder

The OKC Thunder only have two players on their injury report, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic. Mitchell is recovering from a toe injury, but is expected to return at some point this season. He was playing really well for the Thunder that they turned his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract.

Topic has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery before the campaign even started. Nevertheless, he has begun his standard shooting drills, which means he's already working out and could be ready to return next season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Naz Reid

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Donte DiVincenzo Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Mike Conley Jaylen Clark Nickeil Alexander-Walker Naz Reid Luka Garza Rob Dillingham Terrence Shannon Jr. Josh Minott Leonard Miller Jesse Edwards Tristen Newton Joe Ingles

Ad

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell Adam Flagler Dillon Jones Kenrich Williams Branden Carlson Nikola Topic Alex Ducas Ousmane Dieng

Ad

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game?

The Timberwolves-Thunder game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It's set to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It will be nationally televised on NBA TV and available on local channels FanDuel Sports Network North in Minnesota and FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.