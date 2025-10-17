Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025 

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers lock horns in their respective preseason finales on Friday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Timberwolves are 2-3 through five games. They lost 126-120 to the Chicago Bulls in their last game on Thursday.
It wasn't an ideal outing considering Minnesota played its regular rotation through majority of the first three quarters but still suffered a defeat. Nevertheless, their two best players, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, had efficient games.
Edwards had 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes, shooting 9 of 19, including 3 of 7 from deep. Randle finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals on 10 of 18 shooting, including 2 of 5 from long range.
Meanwhile, the 76ers are yet to scratch this preseason. Playing shorthanded in the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George, Philadelphia is coming off a 128-98 loss to the Orlando Magic. The 76ers played that game seven days ago on Oct. 10.
With Joel Embiid potentially in line to make his preseason debut, the 76ers will hope to carry some momentum into opening night next week with a win.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
The Timberwolves have no injuries reported ahead of Friday's clash.
Philadelphia 76ers injury report
The 76ers have ruled out Paul George, Jarred McCain and Trendon Watford. George is dealing with a knee issue, McCain is recovering from a thumb surgery and Watford has a hamstring injury.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
The Timberwolves could stick to their usual rotation. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards will be in the backcourt, while Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.
Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart
The 76ers could start Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes in the backcourt, with VJ Edgcombe at small forward, Kelly Oubre Jr. at power forward and Joel Embiid at center.
