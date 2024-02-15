Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 15, 2024

There are only three games on Thursday, including the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers, as the NBA heads into the All-Star break. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Timberwolves winning the first two. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 15.

Minnesota dominated both wins against Portland this season. They beat the Blazers 116-93 at the Target Center on Jan 12. They followed it up with a 121-109 victory at the Moda Center a few days ago. Anthony Edwards had 41 points in the win last Feb. 13.

Thursday's game is the 134th regular-season meeting between the Timberwolves and Blazers since the first one back on Nov. 5, 1989. The Timberwolves have dominated the last 10 games versus Portland with seven wins since Dec. 12, 2021.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game is on Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North in Minnesota and ROOT SPORTS PLUS in Portland.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-410) vs Blazers (+330)

Spread: Timberwolves -9 (-110) vs Blazers +9 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o214.5) vs Blazers -110 (u214.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have maintained a tight hold at the No. 1 spot in the West standings. The Timberwolves proved on Monday that they can hang with other top teams in the conference with a statement win over the LA Clippers 121-100.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers continue their rough rebuild marred by a lot of injuries. The Blazers only have 15 wins this season and could have a hard time winning more games due to their lack of experience and talent.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves have three players on their injury report, including Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable. If the Timberwolves rest Edwards, their starting lineup could be Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers could be without as many as six players due to injury. Head coach Chauncey Billups will likely use a starting five consisting of Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, and DeAndre Ayton.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is slightly higher than his season average of 26.1 points per game. Edwards is projected to score 25.5 points, but it might be better to bet on him to go over since he has scored at least 26 points four times in his last five games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.5 points per game this season and has an over/under of 21.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns has scored at least 23 points twice in his last five contests. He's projected to score 21.6 so you can bet on him to go over 21.5 points.

Anfernee Simons is projected to score 21.3 points on Thursday and go under 22.5 points. Simons has scored 23 points or more four times in his last five games. You can take the risk and bet on him to go over despite his projected points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Timberwolves remain the best team in the Western Conference, while Portland is sitting at 14th in the standings.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Timberwolves will get the victory and cover the spread. They are also predicting the total will go over.

