Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov. 10) 

The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs begin their NBA In-Season Tournament bids against one another in a scheduled game on Friday, November 10, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m., Eastern Time, with the game available on NBA League Pass and for local TV over Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports North.

The teams are bracketed in West Group C, and both are out to make a splash at the onset of the tournament.

As per online sportsbooks, the visiting Timberwolves are favorites to claim the victory in the featured game. It is due to their solid form of late, which has seen them win the last four games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Game Details

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-5)

Date and Time: November 10, 2023 / 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview

The Timberwolves have picked things up after a slow start this season. They have won their last four games, including one over the defending champions, Denver Nuggets.

All-Star Anthony Edwards continues with his development with ample help coming from the team’s twin towers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

San Antonio, for its part, has lost three straight since going 3-2 in its first five games and is out to wiggle out of its funk.

Despite its struggles, 7-foot-3 rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama remains a steady threat. He, however, will have his work cut out for him against Minnesota, which boasts big men who can match up with him.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs odds and predictions

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-250) vs Spurs (+225)

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5 (-110) vs Spurs +6.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o225.5) vs Spurs (u225.5)

Riding a winning momentum heading into the contest, Minnesota is wise to be taken over San Antonio for the game at hand. Make hay while the sun shines as the pundits would say, and the Timberwolves could well take a cue from that.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves have been going for the starting five of Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Towns and Gobert with great results and are expected to continue doing the same against the Spurs.

Off the bench they have Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, Shake Milton, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Unfortunately, they will still be missing the services of backup floor general Jordan McLaughlin, who has been diagnosed with a right knee MCL sprain.

San Antonio Spurs

Over in San Antonio, the five of Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Malaki Branham are projected as a go.

Key contributions are expected from the likes of Doug McDermott, Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Cedi Osman.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Top 3 players’ stats

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game

Karl-Anthony Towns

17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game

Rudy Gobert

12.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game

Devin Vassell

16.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per game

Keldon Johnson

15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game