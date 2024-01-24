Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and betting tips | January 24, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, with tip off at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the two teams' inaugural matchup of the season as they feature as part of the NBA's eight-game slate tonight.

The matchup will be locally broadcast on MNMT Network and Bally Sports North for home and away coverage. Fans can also access live streaming through Fubo TV and NBA League Pass.

The Wolves (30-13) are second in the West, dropping their last game against the Charlotte Hornets 128-125 on Monday. Karl Anthony-Towns had a career-high 62-point night, shooting 21 of 35, including 10 of 15 3-point shooting.

The Wizards (7-35) are 14th in the East, coming off a 113-104 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at home. Nikola Jokic ended the game with 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists with a game-high plus/minus of +20.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards - Prediction, preview and betting tips

Spread: Wolves (-10.5) vs. Wizards (+11)

Moneyline: Wolves (-588) vs. Wizards (+450

Total (O/U): Wolves (O 229.5) vs. Wizards (U 229.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards preview

The Wolves led the West for most of the season; however, they recently lost two consecutive games and hold a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. The Wolves boast a net 5.7 rating (fifth), including a 114.9 offensive rating (19th) and 109.3 defensive rating (first).

The Wizards are three games ahead of the Detroit Pistons and are the second-worst team in the league. They have gone 1-9 in their last 10 games and have a 3-16 record at home. The Wizards have a net -9.2 rating (27th), with a 111.8 offensive rating (25th) and 121.0 defensive rating (28th).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards starting lineups

For the Wolves, Mike Conley will start at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones will start at PG, Jordan Poole at SG, Deni Avdija at SF, Kyle Kuzma at PF and Daniel Gafford at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards betting tips

Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Karl Anthony-Towns has averaged 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards predictions

The Wolves are heavily favored to win on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. The Wolves, boasting the league's best defense, are expected to limit the Wizards below their averages and get back on the winning track.

