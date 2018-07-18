Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mixed day for India at World Junior Squash C'ship

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
25   //    18 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST

Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Indian players had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the WSF-World Junior squash championship with Rahul Baitha and Yash Fadte progressing to the third round in the junior men's section while three others bowed out of the competition.

Baitha beat Swiss player Nils Roesch 11-5, 12-10, 11-8 while Yash Fadte ousted lanky German Abdel Rahman Ghait with a mix of intelligent play and resilience.

However, Advait Adik and Utkarsh Baheti bowed out along with Sankalp Anand.

The top-seed and defending champion Marwan Tarek of Egpyt opened his campaign with a win over Adik in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Egyptian did not have it all too easy as Adik matched his rival stroke for stroke at times. The No.1 seed was consistent and that proved the difference in the end as he won 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

Important results: (second round, Indians unless mentioned): Marwan Tarek (1) bt Advait Adik 11-5, 11-7, 11-7; Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar (MAS) bt Nicholas Calvert (Aus) 11-4, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3; George Crowne (CAN) bt Ka Hei Ho (HKG) 12-10, 11-2, 11-2; Curtis Malik (Eng, 13/16) bt Maximillian Baum (GER) 11-3, 11-7, 11-5; Yehia Elnawasany (Egy, 9/12) bt Sam Buckley (IRL) 11-2, 11-6, 11-6.

Rahul Baitha bt Nils Roesch (Swi) 11-5, 12-10, 11-8; Mostafa Montaser (Egypt, 5/8) bt Hafiz Zhafri (MAS) 11-2, 15-13, 11-2; Nicholas Wall (Eng, 5/8) bt Lisandro Ortiz (ARG) 11-2, 11-2, 11-6; Michael Creaven (IRL) bt Tiber Worth (USA) 11-8, 11-5, 6-11, 13-11.

Abbas Zeb (PAK) bt Elijah Thomas (NZL) 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Matias Knudsen (Col, 9/12) bt Alasdair Prott (SCO) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Nils Schwab (GER) bt Utkarsh Baheti 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7; Omar El Torkey (Egypt, 3/4) bt Jacob Ford (AUS) 11-5, 11-2, 11-6; Mostafa El Serty (Egy, 3/4) bt Manuel Paquemar 11-5, 11-7, 12-10; Ryan Picken (CAN) bt Thomas Rosini (USA) 11-7, 11-7,11-3.

Yash Fadte bt Abdel Rahma Ghait (GER) 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Darren Rahul Pragasam (Mal, 5/8) bt Christopher Murphy (SCO) 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.

First round: Advait Adik bt Harry Lawton (ZIM) 11-5, 11-5, 11-2; Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar (MAS) bt Amirhossein Feizpour (Iran) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Rahul Baitha bt Eric Kim (USA) 11-8, 12-10, 12-10; Hafiz Zhafri (Mal) bt Uzair Shoukat (PAK) 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5; Utkarsh Baheti bt Asad Ullah Khan (PAK) 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4.

Muhammad Farhan Hashmi (PAK) bt Ahmad Al-Muraikhi (QAT) 11-2, 11-1, 11-7; Chan Chi Ho (HKG) bt Sankalp Anand 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8; Veer Chotrani bt Maaz Khatri (AUS) 11-8, 11-8, 11-8

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi: "The Ultimate Goal is for...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
3BL franchisee team, Delhi Hoopers, to represent India...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Biggest Winners from Week 1 
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs: 5 Best All-Round Postseason Games of LeBron...
RELATED STORY
10 best free-throw shooters in NBA history
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India Crash Out with a...
RELATED STORY
Michael Jordan stats - 5 untouchable feats of His Airness
RELATED STORY
Indian U-18 Basketball Team through to the FIBA Asian...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us