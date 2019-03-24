×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morant's breakout season ends with blowout by Florida State

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    24 Mar 2019, 10:00 IST
AP Image

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ja Morant, perhaps sensing this would be his last opportunity to score for Murray State, turned on the jets and darted through three defenders for a driving layup.

That gave Morant 28 points and Racers fans one final thrill in a season full of them. Moments later, with Florida State way ahead and about a minute and half left on the clock, Morant came out of the game. He received a warm ovation from the Murray State fans, took a seat on the sideline and draped a towel over his head.

As the clock wound down on Florida State's 90-62 victory against 12th-seeded Murray State in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Morant wondered what more he could have done for his team and what could have been.

"I was just hurt not being able to take the floor with these guys for the rest of this season, for another game or possibly two, three, four," Morant said. "But it's been a great season. I really was just thinking back on what all we have accomplished this year."

Two days after Morant became the talk of the tournament with a triple-double that had NBA stars Steph Curry and Luka Doncic marveling at the sure-fire lottery pick, his breakout season ended with far less fanfare. He dazzled early, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range in the first half against the Seminoles, flashing his step-back and cross-over jumpers. He had 18 points at the half. But Florida State was winning everywhere else, forcing turnovers, getting into transition and knocking down 3s.

Morant had only four assists after notching 16 in the first round. He leads the country at 10 assists per game, and became the first Division I player to average double-digit assists and at least 20 points in a season. The Seminoles were determined not to let Morant pick them apart. The 3-pointers looked good, but as far as Florida State was concerned that was a good sign.

"We knew that eventually that's not the way they want to play," Florida State's Terance Mann said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton chuckled at the suggestion the Seminoles did good job on Morant.

"Because to be honest with you, I'm still not sure that we stopped Morant, and I'm not sure anybody can," Hamilton said.

Advertisement

Morant was 2 for 9 in the second half. His only other bucket was, of course, highlight-worthy. The lanky 6-foot-3 point guard drove right at 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje and flipped in a layup while getting fouled.

"I'm really just hard on myself. I'm never no good. I feel like I could have done a lot of things better tonight. Just pick my teammates up," Morant said.

Stopping Morant is probably not going to be a problem for college coaches anymore. After being lightly recruited out of high school, Morant ascended to stardom this season as a sophomore, and is now projected to be a top-three pick. In a quiet locker room after the game, Morant dutifully said he has not made up his mind about entering the draft and was not sure when he would.

"I'm not focused on that right now," Morant said "I'm just trying to celebrate a wonderful season with my teammates."

Teammate Darnell Cowart made it pretty clear he was not expecting Morant to be back.

"Would you leave?" Cowart asked reporters after the game.

Murray State won two straight Ohio Valley Conference championships with Morant and made the NCAA Tournament twice. Morant was a promising freshman role player on last year's team, but this season he blossomed into a sensation. His tournament triple-double, just the ninth recorded by the NCAA, turned him into a celebrity.

"I thought he was able to really do a tremendous job of blocking out all the noise and just staying focused on becoming the best player he could be," Murray State coach Matt McMahon said.

Saturday marked the end for Murray State's season, but Morant's story seems to be just getting started.

Associated Press
NEWS
Inspired by grieving friend, Florida State rolls to Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
Florida State upends No. 2 Virginia 69-59 in ACC semifinals
RELATED STORY
Kabengele leads No. 16 Florida State to 77-64 win at Clemson
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Unpopular Opinion: Golden State Warriors Will Not Win the NBA Championship This Season
RELATED STORY
BUBBLE WATCH: Florida regroups to improve hopes for NCAA bid
RELATED STORY
Forrest leads No. 11 Florida State past Southeast Missouri
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Charlotte Hornets' blowout win over the Orlando Magic
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs
RELATED STORY
Michigan State marches on, beats Minnesota to reach Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us