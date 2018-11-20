Muay Thai's loss is boxing's gain as Lovlina assured of a medal in World C'ships

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Martial art form Muay Thai's loss turned out to be a gain for Indian boxing as Lovlina Borgahain made a timely shift to now become a World Championship medallist.

Daughter of a small-time businessman in Golaghat district of Assam, Borgahain played Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, for two years on the footsteps of her twin sisters Licha and Lima before switching to boxing at the age of 15 on the advice of a school teacher.

"I was initially playing Muay Thai but one coach at my school told me I can try my hand at boxing. SAI (Sports Authority of India) held trials at Barpathar Girls High School where I studied and I was selected for boxing. I had good physique and can land good punches," said Lovlina, who beat Scott Kaye Frances of Australia in the 69kg quarterfinal to be assured of a medal in her debut World Championships.

"I was selected to participate in the sub-junior National in 2012 and won a gold. After that I was selected for sub-junior national camp. I played Muay Thai for two years and it helped me in boxing. It made me strong and have good physique," she said.

It was Padum Boro, an employee at Sports Authority of India's Shillong and Dimapur centres, who introduced her to boxing and since then there has been no looking back for Lovlina.

"My father is a small time businessman and my mother is a housewife. My family is poor but not that bad also as the necessities are less in a village life. Initially I faced financial difficulties but since I am at the camp now I am not having much difficulties,"

said Lovlina, who was competing at the youth level till 2015.

The best achievement for Lovlina, now 21, is a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year.

After being selected for the national camp, Lovlina's study has been disrupted and she is currently doing graduation through Open system.

"I wanted to do a regular course but it was not possible. With training there is no time for pursuing a regular course and go to college. So, I am doing BA fourth semester through Open system," she said.

Lovlina won a bronze at the President's Cup in Astana last year. She represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and also won a gold at the India Open earlier this year