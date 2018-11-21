Murcia edge out Banvit, Bonn crush Opava
Murcia consigned Banvit to a rare home defeat in the FIBA Champions League by edging a 63-62 victory and Telekom Baskets Bonn dished out another thrashing to Opava on Tuesday.
Banvit had only lost three of their 22 home matches in the competition - winning the last four - but they were edged out as Murcia improved their record to 6-1 at the top of Group A.
Alex Perez's game-high tally of 14 points was in vain, Emanuel Cate taking 10 rebounds as the Spanish side held on for the narrowest of victories.
Opava were looking to end a run of five consecutive defeats - by an average margin of almost 20 points - but they were consigned to a 114-77 drubbing against Bonn.
Charles Jackson scored 19 points and claimed eight rebounds in a one-sided Group B encounter, improving Bonn to 3-4 and leaving Opava still with just the one victory.
Umana Reyer Venezia needed overtime to see off Fribourg Olympic 96-86 in another Group B clash.
Group C leaders Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem defeated JDA Dijon 86-72, while AEK saw off Telenet Giants Antwerp 71-64 and Brose Bamberg were 84-78 winners over CEZ Nymburk.
There were victories for struggling Filou Oostende and Medi Bayreuth over SIG Strasbourg and Neptunas Klaipeda respectively in Group D.