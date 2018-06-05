Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray 'closer' to return, targets Wimbledon

Press Trust of India
05 Jun 2018
London, June 5 (AFP) Andy Murray says he "getting closer" to playing again following a frustratingly long injury lay-off and hopes to be fit enough to target a third Wimbledon title.

The former world number one has not played competitively since last year's Wimbledon, undergoing hip surgery at the turn of the year.

With Wimbledon fast approaching, Murray, who has slipped to 47th in the world, said he had returned to training and playing the grass-court season remained his aim.

"It's been very slow," he said in a video on the Guardian newspaper's website.

"I've been out getting close to a year now, which is a lot longer than I think me and any of my team kind of expected at the beginning but I'm getting closer to playing again.

"I've started training a few days ago. I'm hoping to make my comeback during the grass-court season."

Murray, who has won two Wimbledon titles, said he is hoping to play at the Grand Slam event, which starts on July 2.

"I'm hoping I'll be there but Roger Federer has obviously got a phenomenal record on grass," said Murray.

"He'll definitely be up there as one of the favourites, he added. "You never know. It depends a little bit on the draw."

Murray announced his planned return to the ATP Tour would be in the Libema Open in the Netherlands, starting next Monday.

The 31-year-old is still on the entry list on the tournament's official website, but can pull out at any time before the event begins

