NBA 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 7

The New York Knicks had a great win over the Bucks, led by Emmanuel Mudiay

The final day of the week has us gearing up for six games to look out for. After the electrifying games yesterday, wherein the Sacramento Kings just managed to eke out a 111-110 win over the Indiana Pacers, who are missing Victor Oladipo, The New York Knicks managed to get a drama-filled, electric 136-134 OT win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Detroit Pistons spoilt Steph Curry's return party by beating the Golden State Warriors 111-102.

There are 6 games to look forward to tomorrow morning, with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers pitting two really good rookies, Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Luka Doncic, against each other.

The Philadelphia 76ers would like to continue their great season against the Memphis Grizzlies, The Portland Trailblazers face off against a faltering San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat will play the Utah Jazz in a fun matchup.

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Elie Okobo (Phoenix Suns), Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

2. SG - Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia 76ers), Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

3. SF - LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

4. PF - Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers), Julius Randle (New Orleans Pelicans)

5. C - Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies), Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trailblazers)

1. PG 1 - Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers):

There are way too many elite point guards starting the season and Damian Lillard has started off in that category. There were doubts about his calibre after the beating they had received against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs, sparking concerns about the lack of support that Lillard has, apart from CJ McCollum.

There have been constant talks about blowing it up, and the talk had intensified even more this year, with LeBron James moving to the Los Angeles Lakers and Lillard wanting to play with him. But this doesn't seem to have affected Lillard or the Blazers in any way.

Damian Lillard has been on fire to start the new season

Lillard is averaging almost 27 points a game to go with 44 percent shooting. He is also averaging 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game as well, balling out like an All-Star this season as well. He has sometimes been the only one performing for the Trailblazers, carrying them through difficult games and coming out strong.

The Blazers are 13-9 this season and Lillard plays a huge part in it. Look for him to come up big against a Spurs team that is on a downward spiral, getting knocked down by at least 30 points in the past 2 games. This makes Lillard a very valuable player on your team tomorrow.

