NBA 2K24 Season 2 Trendsetters: How to get 10,000 VC for free?

NBA 2K24 players have received some nice freebies from the developers, and more are on their way as part of the Season 2 Trendsetters. The new set of rewards was announced by 2K Games on the game's official Twitter account earlier on November 4. According to the new program, players will be able to receive plenty of new resources, which includes 10,000 free VCs.

Season 2 Trendsetters is a continuation of the same program that was started last season. It's a great way for 2K Games to reward its player base for their loyalty and offer them more resources that are usable across different game modes.

Let's take a look at what awaits the NBA 2K24 community in the second season and how they can receive all the rewards.

All NBA 2K24 Season 2 Trendsetters rewards

Like Season 1, Season 2 Trendsetters offers a similar set of rewards. It's highlighted by free VCs that will be high on the priority list of all. However, there are some additional benefits as well that players can utilize in MyCareer and MyTeam modes.

10,000 VC

6 Skillboosts for MyCareer mode (10 games)

MyTeam Ruby Option for Season 2

1 Hour Double XP coin for MyCareer mode

1 Hour Double XP coin for MyTeam mode

While both current and old-gen players are eligible for these rewards, it is a form of loyalty program. All those who installed and logged into NBA 2K24 at least once by September 30 are eligible for the rewards. More items will also be released as part of Season 3, but the details surrounding them will be revealed later.

Redeeming the rewards will be quite easy as all players need to do is log in to their respective accounts. Having a 2K account is a must, and the rewards are restricted to be useable only once per account.

Players have to go to The Exchange where they will find the Trendsetter Exchange pack. The VCs will be added directly to the players' accounts once they log in. The Season 2 Trendsetters rewards will have to be redeemed by December 1, after which they will cease to exist.

The current Trendsetter rewards are pretty similar to what was available in the previous season, but it will be interesting to find out if 2K Games will make any kind of changes next season.

While most of the Season 2 rewards are restricted to certain modes, you're free to use the VC in both MyTeam and MyCareer. If you use it in the MyTeam mode, you can get different packs or spend it in the Auction Market. If you spend it in MyCareer, the best way to go about is to help boost the levels of your virtual player in NBA 2K24.