NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Cole Anthony after Week 5

We are now a month into the NBA season, and debates for awards are starting to begin. Now with a sizable amount of games under their belts, players are starting to make their cases.

One of the more interesting NBA seasonal awards race is Sixth Man of the Year. With the league being as deep as ever, there is a wide away of productive second unit players.

Here are some of the main standouts for 6MOY through the first five weeks of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Rankings:

5) Austin Reaves

Rounding out the top five is someone who got a late start to building their case. After opening the year in the LA Lakers starting lineup, Austin Reaves was moved to the second unit. Since then, he has been much more productive.

In ten games as a reserve player, Reaves is averaging 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 50/40/86 shooting splits. If Darvin Ham decides to keep him in this role all year, Raves could sneak into the 6MOY race.

4) Malik Monk

Over the past few years, Malik Monk has solidified himself as one of the top bench scoring threats in the NBA. His ability to come off the bench and provide instant offense has been a huge help for the Sacramento Kings.

So far this season, Monk is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He's also shooting 40% from beyond the arc on six attempts per game. If the Kings are able to finish with a top seed in the Western Conference again, Monk might end up being a finalist for 6MOY.

3) Cole Anthony

Right now, the Orlando Magic have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-5. Part of their success has to do with their array of young talent.

Through the first month of the season, Cole Anthony has given the Magic depth with his production off the bench. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. As one of the highest scoring reserve players in the league, the former first round pick has quickly climbed the ranks of potential 6MOY candidates.

2) Immanuel Quickley

Coming in at No. 2 is one of the finalist for this award last season, Immanuel Quickley. The young guard continues to provide offensive firepower off the bench for the New York Knicks.

Quickley is averaging just under 16 points per game and is shooting 37.5% from deep on over five attempts. He's emerged into one of the top sixth men in the leauge, and will likely be in the conversation for this award for years to come.

1) Tim Hardaway Jr.

If the season ended today, Tim Hardaway Jr. would likely win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. He has by far been the most productive reserve player off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks.

Hardaway is the top scoring sixth man thus far, putting up just over 17 points a game. He's also been extremely efficient from three, shooting 38.5% on high volume. If the veteran guard can keep this pace, he'll be the runaway favorite for the award by the season's end.