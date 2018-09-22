NBA changes clock-reset, 'clear path' foul rules

Adam Silver

The NBA announced several rule changes on Friday, to take effect beginning in the 2018-19 preseason.

The change fans might notice most involves offensive rebounds, as the shot clock will now reset to 14 seconds, not 24, in those situations.

The clock will also reset to 14 seconds after a loose-ball foul is called on the defensive team following a missed field goal or free throw, and after the offensive team get possession of the ball after it goes out of bounds in those situations.

The second rule change involves the 'clear path' foul. According to an NBA media release: "A clear path foul is now defined as a personal foul against any offensive player during his team's transition scoring opportunity in the following circumstances: the ball is ahead of the tip of the circle in the backcourt; no defender is ahead of the offensive player with the transition scoring opportunity; the player with the transition scoring opportunity is in control of the ball [or a pass has been thrown to him]; and if the foul deprives his team of an opportunity to score."

As a result of the simplification, referees will no longer have to make judgment calls about a defensive player's positioning to apply the rule. Violation of the rule will still result in two free throws and possession of the ball for the team that was fouled.

The NBA Board of Governors today unanimously approved rules changes in advance of the 2018-19 season. This includes a simplification of the clear path foul rule. To view examples of the clear path foul rule simplification, see the video below. pic.twitter.com/HQjJCqK5rv — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 21, 2018

The third rule change expands the definition of a "hostile act", an act that would trigger a replay. That rule had been applied only to acts involving players and coaches, but will now include hostile interactions with referees and fans.