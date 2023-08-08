NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 8: Teammates of Jimmy Butler who played for the Celtics and the Rockets

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on August 8. It's Day 41 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

The current puzzle includes elements related to the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Milwaukee Bucks. The others also feature players who were drafted within the top 10 picks and who were once teammates with Jimmy Butler.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and was once teammates with Jimmy Butler.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Houston Rockets and was once teammates with Jimmy Butler.

Grid 7 - Player who was drafted within the top 10 picks and played for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 8 - Player who was drafted within the top 10 picks and played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9 - Player who was drafted within the top 10 picks and was once teammates with Jimmy Butler.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grids 3 and 6 pertain to the teammates of Jimmy Butler who played for the Celtics and the Rockets

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for August 8:

NBA Crossover Grid August 8: More on the teammates of Jimmy Butler who played with the Celtics and Rockets

NBA Crossover Grid Day 41

Kelly Olynyk, known for his versatile skill set and basketball IQ, found himself collaborating with the tenacious and charismatic Jimmy Butler, creating a partnership that resonated both on and off the court.

Their association came to fruition during Olynyk's tenure with the Miami Heat, a period that saw the team excel in the competitive realm of the NBA. Butler's relentless work ethic and leadership qualities melded seamlessly with Olynyk's strategic prowess, making them a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Another remarkable duo etched in memory is that of Aaron Brooks and Jimmy Butler during their time as teammates. Brooks, known for his sharp basketball IQ and agility, formed an unexpected yet highly effective combination with the determined and charismatic Butler.

The two shared a unique bond that brought both skill and camaraderie to the court. Their collaboration thrived while Brooks played for the Chicago Bulls, showcasing the team's competitive spirit. Butler's tenacity seamlessly blended with Brooks' quick decision-making abilities, leaving opponents often caught off guard.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)