NBA Daily Notes: James Harden can't stop scoring; Top fantasy picks for December 28th

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 28 Dec 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 5 games to follow, and we have another 10 fabulous games to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

James Harden has been playing like an MVP

Thursday's recap:

Boston Celtics 113-127 Houston Rockets New York Knicks 96-112 Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers 116-117 Sacramento Kings Portland Trailblazers 110-109 Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers 114-97 Utah Jazz

Highlights:

1. James Harden (Houston Rockets): 45 points, 11-26 FG, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block and 6 TOs.

2. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors): 26 points, 11-23 FG, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Allonzo Trier (New York Knicks): 7 points, 2-10 FG, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 TO.

2. Ricky Rubio (Utah Jazz): 5 points, 1-10 FG, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 TOs.

Advertisement

Thursday's takeaways:

The Boston Celtics took on the Houston Rockets in a mouthwatering clash, only for the Rockets to come out on top, 127-113. The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the New York Knicks for the 2nd time in as many days, with the Bucks/Knicks winning 112-96. The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings, with the Kings winning, 117-116. The Portland Trail Blazers went up against the Golden State Warriors in an enticing game, with the Blazers winning, 110-109. The last match was the Philadelphia 76ers facing off against the Utah Jazz, with the 76ers winning, 114-97.

Friday's games:

Brooklyn Nets @ Charlotte Horntes Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers Atlanta Hawks @ Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement