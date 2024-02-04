NBA Daily Picks for February 4, 2024: Kawhi Leonard’s point total, Nuggets vs Blazers and more.

There are nine games on the NBA slate on Sunday. There are plenty of NBA daily picks to choose from if you want some action on the day’s games. Here are some bets worth checking out.

The slate has a few games with huge mismatches to watch for NBA Daily Picks. The Phoenix Suns are big favorites on the road against the Washington Wizards. The Boston Celtics are massive favorites in the TD Garden against the lowly Memphis Grizzlies. The Denver Nuggets are huge favorites at home to cap the night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here are some of the top NBA daily picks for Sunday’s games. Follow some of the picks or make your own.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA Daily Picks for Feb. 4

No. 1 - Nikola Jokic combined pts+reb+ast

Jokic is always a solid bet to record a triple-double, which usually means an over in his combined stats prop. He could be another safe bet on Sunday night. He just torched the Trail Blazers with 27 points, 22 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks on Friday. He could do it again against a weak Portland squad. He has a high number at 47.5 in the category but Jokic is more than capable.

No. 2 - Banged Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz

The Bucks are going into Utah as a short underdog at +2.5. There is value there as the Bucks are by far the better team. They may be without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, however, they still have Giannis Antetokounmpo who just went for 48 points in his last outing.

It is the second night of a back-to-back for Milwaukee. Utah is also 15-7 at home this season but give me the Greek Freak as an underdog any day.

No. 3 - Heat at home

The Miami Heat had a rough January. However, they seem to be turning things around behind some solid performances from Jimmy Butler. They are +4.5 underdogs at home against the LA Clippers.

The Heat are an intriguing underdog to keep it close or maybe even splash a little on the moneyline (+145). Perhaps LA is a bit sleepy on Sunday afternoon and Butler leads the Heat to a gritty win.

No. 4 - Devin Booker over

The Suns are rolling at the moment. The Wizards have been poor all season and are weak on defense. That could mean big numbers for the Suns scorers. We will pick Booker here, as he has been the most consistent of the bunch. It could be hard to guard the sharpshooter and he could easily go over his prop of 27.5 points.

No. 5 - Kawhi Leonard points prop

The Clippers have been one of the best teams lately and Leonard is a major reason why. It could be a tough matchup against the stingy Heat defense (if they show up). His point total is set at 27.5. He has gone for at least 30 in three straight games. This could be where the streak ends. Take his under as part of our NBA Daily Picks.

No. 6 - Paolo Banchero to eat

The Magic forward was named to his first All-Star game. He has five straight games of at least 23 points. He has a favorable matchup against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Sunday. His point prop of over 26.5 points could be a nice little wager as part of your NBA Daily Picks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!