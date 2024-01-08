NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates Chet Holmgren after Week 11

As we enter the third full month of the NBA season, frontrunners are starting to emerge for each seasonal award. Right now, there are multiple players who are worthy of being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

DPOY is one of the lesser talked about awards in the NBA, but that might not be the case this year. With so many players standing out on that end of the floor, it could end up being a tight race.

Last year, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. took home the hardware. So far this season, he finds himself way down the list of favorites. Now one week through 2024, here are the top five candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings Through Week 11:

5) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Rounding out the top five is San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. The French big man has lived up to the hype, especially with his play on the defensive end.

At the moment, Wemby leads in the NBA in blocks per game at just over three. His 7-foot-4 frame has allowed him to be an elite rim protector from day one. Wembanyama recently put on a defensive showcase against the Milwaukee Bucks that included blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim.

If the Spurs rookie wins the blocks title this year, he could very well be in the conversation for DPOY.

4) Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Coming off winning his first MVP, Joel Embiid is once again one of the top players in the NBA. Along with his dominant offense, his play on the defensive end is also a major talking point.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have the third-best defense in the league, and that is largely because of Embiid. Nick Nurse has pushed him to elevate his game on that end of the floor, and he has delivered thus far. Embiid is averaging two blocks per game along with 1.2 steals.

3) Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Since entering the league, Davis had led the league in blocks three times and been named to four All-Defense teams. If he can maintain this level of play, he might find himself with an opportunity to add DPOY to his resumé. Aside from his versatility as a defender, the Lakers star is fourth in blocks (2.6) and averaging over a steal per game.

2) Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have been one of the biggest surprises this NBA season, and Chet Holmgren has played a big part in it. After missing all of last year with a foot injury, he has proven he will be a defensive force for the forseeable future.

Holmgren's size was talked about a lot leading up to him entering the league, but it doesn't seem to be an issue. Despite having a bit of a smaller frame, he is still an elite defender around the rim. Holmgren's heightened play on that end is a big reason why the Thunder have a top 10 defense in the league.

The rookie center is currently tied with AD in blocks (2.6) while averaging just under one steal (0.7).

1) Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert already has three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and could be on his way to a fourth. The All-Star center is once again proving to be the NBA's most elite defender.

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 25-10. A major catalyst in their success is their defense. A big reason why they have the league's top defense is because of Gobert anchoring around the rim.

Things can still change over the coming months, but as of now, Gobert should be the top frontrunner for DPOY.