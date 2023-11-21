NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Rudy Gobert after Week 4

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is the reigning NBA DPOY, but he might not have the best chance of defending the award. Jackson and the Grizzlies are currently among the worst teams in the league. Let's take a look at the NBA DPOY power rankings after Week 4.

The Grizzlies are in the bottom half of the league in terms of team defense at No. 18. Jackson has been tasked to be more active on the offensive end due to the absence of Ja Morant, who is currently serving a 25-game suspension. JJJ's defense has suffered because of the additional workload on the other end.

One player who is thriving is Rudy Gobert, who was a three-time NBA DPOY winner during his time with the Jazz. Gobert's defense is one of the main reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a hot start to the season.

2023-24 NBA DPOY Power Rankings after Week 4

Four weeks into the NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best team defense followed by the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder and New York Knicks. The Timberwolves, Celtics and Thunder are among the best teams in the league and they might have a candidate for the NBA DPOY at the end of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the 2023-24 NBA DPOY power rankings after four weeks of action.

#5 - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 11-3. Fans will notice Tatum's offense first since he's averaging 28.2 points per game on 20.7% shooting from the field.

However, Tatum's defense has also been great this season. He's holding his own against the opposing team's best offensive players. He'll likely get more credit for his offense, with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis receiving NBA DPOY votes at the end of the season.

#4 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder have the fourth-best defense in the NBA. The result? A 10-4 record, which is tied for the second-best in the Western Conference. The Thunder have arrived and they're being led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Like Jayson Tatum, SGA is primarily known for carrying his team's offense. However, the Canadian superstar is currently leading the league in steals at 2.5 per game. He'll also likely end up conceding NBA DPOY votes to teammates Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

#3 - Anthony Davis

While LeBron James gets credited for carrying the LA Lakers on offense this season, Anthony Davis has been superb on both ends of the floor. Davis might have a hiccup on offense at times, but his defense remains elite. He has among the best player defensive ratings with a minimum of 2000 minutes played per 82 games.

It's an advanced stat, but the Lakers' defense currently ranks 13th in the league. Not a good look, but it would be even worse if not for Davis. He will also need to stay healthy if he wants to have a chance at winning the NBA DPOY for the first time in his career.

#2 - Bam Adebayo

One of the reasons why the Miami Heat won seven games in a row recently, before it was snapped by the Chicago Bulls, was Bam Adebayo. He's been a monster on both ends of the floor, but he's made the NBA DPOY his main motivation this season.

Adebayo is averaging 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, which is something he wanted to focus on since he claimed that voters only look at stats. The Heat has a top 10 defense, but they need to improve it to give Adebayo at winning the NBA DPOY.

#1 - Rudy Gobert

As mentioned above, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best defense in the entire NBA. It's one of the main reasons why they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-best record in the league at 10-3.

Rudy Gobert is back to being at his best in defending the rim since the Minnesota Timberwolves have a great perimeter defensive core of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Gobert also leads the league in defensive rating based on a minimum of 2000 minutes played per 82 games this season.

