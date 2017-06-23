NBA Draft 2017 full results: 76ers select Fultz with number one pick

Markelle Fultz was the top pick in the NBA Draft as Jimmy Butler joined the Minnesota Timberwolves.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 08:38 IST

Markelle Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers selected point guard Markelle Fultz with the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, while Lonzo Ball went to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Having previously worked out a trade with the Boston Celtics that moved the 76ers from the number three pick up to number one, it was clear the franchise coveted Fultz's size and athleticism to run their offense.

Fultz, who spent just one season at Washington, averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Ball was taken by the Lakers, while Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns) and De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, a blockbuster trade was also completed as Jimmy Butler joined the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler and pick 16 Justin Patton headed to Minnesota, while the Chicago Bulls received number seven pick Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine.

Top-five picks

1. Philadelphia 76ers – Markelle Fultz

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Lonzo Ball

3. Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum

4. Phoenix Suns – Josh Jackson

5. Sacramento Kings – De'Aaron Fox

Rest of first round

6. Orlando Magic – Jonathan Isaac

7. Chicago Bulls – Lauri Markkanen

8. New York Knicks – Frank Ntilikina

9. Dallas Mavericks – Dennis Smith Jr.

10. Portland Trail Blazers – Zach Collins

11. Charlotte Hornets – Malik Monk

12. Detroit Pistons – Luke Kennard

13. Utah Jazz – Donovan Mitchell

14. Miami Heat – Bam Adebayo

15. Sacramento Kings – Justin Jackson

16. Minnesota Timberwolves – Justin Patton

17. Milwaukee Bucks – D.J. Wilson

18. Indiana Pacers – T.J. Leaf

19. Atlanta Hawks – John Collins

20. Sacramento Kings — Harry Giles

21. Oklahoma City Thunder – Terrance Ferguson

22. Brooklyn Nets – Jarrett Allen

23. Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby

24. Denver Nuggets – Tyler Lydon

25. Orlando Magic (proposed trade: rights to 76ers) – Anzejs Pasecniks

26. Portland Trail Blazers – Caleb Swanigan

27. Brooklyn Nets (proposed trade: rights to Lakers) – Kyle Kuzma

28. Los Angeles Lakers (proposed trade: rights to Jazz) – Tony Bradley

29. San Antonio Spurs – Derrick White

30. Utah Jazz (proposed trade: rights to Lakers) – Josh Hart