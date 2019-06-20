NBA Draft 2019: Three players who will be selected too early

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 23 // 20 Jun 2019, 04:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nassir Little

The 2019 NBA Draft is approaching, and teams have had plenty of time to evaluate the top talent in this year's class.

It is inevitable that a few players will be selected earlier than they probably should be, though.

Here are three players that could be picked too soon in the 2019 draft:

Darius Garland, guard, Vanderbilt

Garland is consistently projected to be a top-five pick in multiple mock drafts. The 6-2 guard out of Vanderbilt left this year's draft combine early, and there was speculation that he may have been promised a lottery spot by a team.

Garland tore his meniscus just five games into his collegiate career, and that may have been the best thing for his stock. He scored more than 35 points in three of his five appearances for the Commodores and notched 28 in another, leaving little room to poke holes in his skill set. The freshman averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 47.8 per cent from deep.

There is no indication that Garland's game will not translate to the NBA, but he never quite got to showcase much passing ability or elite athleticism. Nevertheless, offensive-minded point guards with range are in high demand, so many teams struggling at that position are willing to take a risk.

But, it does not always work out as well as it did for Kyrie Irving.

Advertisement

Nassir Little, forward, North Carolina

Little was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school but was not quite able to crack the starting line-up at North Carolina during his freshman year. The 6-7 forward had some impressive spurts, but it is his measurables that has NBA scouts drooling.

Little's 7-2 wingspan and 38.5-inch vertical make him a candidate to be an elite defender. But he did not shoot the ball well as a Tar Heel, making just 26.9 per cent of his three-point attempts.

"I think I shoot the ball way better than I get credit for," Little said after a Charlotte Hornets workout in May.

He could be a catch if he refines his ball handling and works on his shot, but there are other prospects around his size that are more developed in those areas.

Bol Bol, center, Oregon

The Oregon big man has one of the most interesting bodies in this year's class. Perhaps the most perplexing, if Zion Williamson did not exist.

Bol, 7-2, has a 9-8 standing reach, can create his own shot off the dribble and has NBA range as a shooter. He was very productive for the Ducks, averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52 per cent from beyond the arc. However, a foot injury brought his collegiate career to an end after just nine games.

Oregon listed his weight at 235 pounds, but he weighed in at a worrisome 208 at the NBA combine. That os not what you want to see someone with his frame tip the scales at. If Bol does not get stronger, his impact will be limited on the offensive and defensive ends.

Bol might end up being a project, but he definitely has star potential.