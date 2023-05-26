NBA Draft Projections 2023: Probable 2nd round picks for all teams explored

When you think about the 2023 NBA Draft, your mind instantly jolts toward Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. However, there are another 58 players who will enter the league on draft night, and 30 of them will do so via the second round.

Coming into the NBA as a second-round pick isn't easy. Generally, those picks will be given two-way contracts and forced to earn their way into a team's rotation.

Yet, while the odds are certainly stacked against players picked between 31-and-60, there are always a few who find ways to succeed.

In fact, throughout history, there have been a handful of second-round draft picks that have gone on to have exceptional NBA careers. Some of those picks have even been key rotation players on championship-winning rosters.

Successful second-round picks

When you think of the Golden State Warriors championship core, three names come to mind: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. While it's easy to assume that all three of these stars were former lottery picks, the truth is that Draymond Green was taken in the second round with the 35th overall selection.

If you cast your mind back to the San Antonio Spurs championship runs in the early 2000s, Manu Ginobili was a core part of their rotation. Yet, he was among the last players selected in the 1999 NBA Draft, being picked 57th overall. Still, Ginobili went on to have an amazing career.

Even now, as we prepare for the 2023 NBA Finals, the best player in the tournament, Nikola Jokic, was selected in the second round before exploding onto the scene and becoming one of the greatest big men in history. While we're on the topic of elite big men, Marc Gasol is another center that came into the NBA via the second round.

With all that being said, here is our 2023 second-round mock draft.

31. Detroit Pistons - Julian Phillips (SF)

32. Indiana Pacers - Marcus Sasser (PG/SG)

33. San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Wilson (SF/PF)

34. Charlotte Hornets - Sidy Cissoko (SG)

35. Boston Celtics - Trayce Jackson-Davis (PF)

36. Orlando Magic - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (SG/SF)

37. Oklahoma City Thunder - Noah Clowney (PF)

38. Sacramento Kings - DaRon Holmes II (PF)

39. Charlotte Hornets - Andre Jackson Jr. (SG)

40. Denver Nuggets - Amari Bailey (SG)

41. Charlotte Hornets - Olivier-Maxence Prosper (PF)

42. Washington Wizards - Brandin Podziemski (SG)

43. Portland Trail Blazers - Trey Alexander (PG)

44. San Antonio Spurs - Ben Sheppard (SG)

45. Memphis Grizzlies - Emoni Bates (SF)

46. Atlanta Hawks - Seth Lundy (SF)

47. Los Angeles Lakers - Zach Eady (C)

48. Los Angeles Clippers - Dillon Mitchell (SF)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - Nikola Durisic (SG)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder - Julian Strawther (SF)

51. Brooklyn Nets - Reece Beekman (PG)

52. Phoenix Suns - Adama Sanogo (PF)

53. Minnesota Timberwolves - Jalen Bridges (SF)

54. Sacramento Kings - Mike Miles (PG)

55. Indiana Pacers - Jaylen Clark (SG)

56. Memphis Grizzlies - Jordan Walsh (SF)

57. Chicago Bulls- forfeited

58. Philadelphia 76ers - forfeited

59. Washington Wizards - Tounmani Camara (SF)

60. Milwaukee Bucks - Keyontae Johnson (SF)

