The news of the Dallas Mavericks considering a hefty contract worth over $250 million to retain Kyrie Irving has sparked a mix of excitement and skepticism among NBA fans.

Many enthusiasts believe offering Irving anything more than a one-year deal is a bold move, considering the uncertainties surrounding his future and the significant financial commitment involved.

Fans recognize the potential of an Irving-Doncic partnership, envisioning a dynamic duo that could take the league by storm. While both players primarily operate as point guards, their contrasting playing styles offer a unique opportunity for synergy and success.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.

Should they do it to retain him?



Should they do it to retain him? The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.Should they do it to retain him? https://t.co/zVDfzRnCKg

Despite last season's struggles, fans believe Irving is not to blame, pointing instead to team-wide issues after the mid-season trade deadline.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Rich 🐐 @pbp_Rich Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.



That's way too much, but Dallas doesn't have a choice. At least they'll be fun to watch

I just do not need another team out there. Unless its like the Rockets

DoomedByTomas👿🥱🐐 @DoomedByTomas Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.



bro kyrie ruined their season why they wanna max him out

𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘦💍 @affewrld twitter.com/legionhoops/st… Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.



this would be the worst contract in modern nba history

Hollywood Cowboy @Taxman3313 Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.



Overpay for a 31-year-old who's a headache to every team he plays for. Should pass and use the money to improve the depth that surrounds Luka.

Carmy Berzatto @Mr_Ambition14 Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Mavs can offer Kyrie Irving a 5-year, $273M contract this off-season, per ESPN.



Mark cuban gotta give up his seat on shark tank if he does this

Amidst constant rumors swirling about Irving's future, it appears the former champion might seize the chance to play alongside Luka Doncic, a generational talent in his own right. This decision could provide a fresh start and an opportunity to prove doubters wrong.

Kyrie Irving's Unconventional Approach: Free Agent Thrilled to Alienate Potential Suitors

Kyrie Irving's recent remarks have left NBA fans both bewildered and intrigued, as the enigmatic free agent expressed his excitement to alienate all potential options for the upcoming 2023–2024 season. In a candid interaction with reporters, Irving boldly stated his intentions to join teams solely to disrupt their chemistry and hinder their chances of reaching the NBA Finals.

Kyrie's actions suggest that he wants to create conflict and frustrate the coaching staff, regardless of which team he joins. He even humorously mentioned the possibility of joining a rebuilding team to sabotage the development of their young talents.

Despite the unconventional nature of his approach, Irving maintained he would take his time to carefully select his next destination, aiming to stay with his chosen team until mid-December, when his disruptive tendencies might lead to his eventual release.

