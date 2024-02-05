NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 5) ft. Luka Doncic

NBA Fantasy team owners will look to start the week out right with six games scheduled for Feb. 5. For those who are in H2H leagues, this is the time to strategize and see if your top NBA Fantasy players are good to go. Roto team owners should also position themselves as the 2023-24 season is more than halfway in.

Below are the top NBA Fantasy players for managers who are on the bubble to play Monday.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023–24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 5)

Guards to start/sit:

Luka Doncic - Start

Luka Doncic scored 40 points along with 11 assists and nine rebounds in his previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is listed as questionable by the team against the Sixers. He should play, though, and NBA Fantasy owners should not miss another stat-stuffed night from Luka Magic.

Kyrie Irving - Sit

Marked as probable, it seems like it has been forever since Kyrie Irving played regularly. Fans need to see him play at least two consecutive games before trusting him to start in fantasy teams.

Ben Simmons - Sit

Managed to play but laid a goose egg against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons still needs to find his consistency. Getting nine rebounds and five assists is nothing if he didn't even attempt a field goal. He was just limited to 13 minutes and let him play consecutive games above 20 minutes first before starting him again.

Forwards to start/sit:

LeBron James - Start

Of course, having LeBron James at 39 years old in your NBA Fantasy team means that he can be rested anytime. The four-time NBA champion managed to play in the last game logging 40 minutes and he should suit up again against the Charlotte Hornets.

Tobias Harris - Start

After missing the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tobias Harris is marked as questionable for the upcoming game against Dallas. With no Joel Embiid, the Sixers need all the help they can get and Harris is a consistent source of points. He should do better numbers with Embiid out and will be great for your NBA Fantasy team.

Centers to start/sit:

Anthony Davis - Start

Anthony Davis seems healthy but the field goals in the last game at 4-of-12 are a disappointment. He should get his rhythm again and should be good to go alongside LeBron James as the Lakers try to go two games above .500.

Jarrett Allen - Start

Like last time, Jarrett Allen is marked as 'questionable' but managed to play in the last game and provided monster numbers with 26 points and 16 rebounds. The Cavs are just taking precautions and we see him suiting up against the Sacramento Kings.

Clint Capela - Sit

For now, the Hawks center should stay in your IL since he was just diagnosed with a thigh injury. Clint Capela should be back by mid-February just after the NBA All-Star Weekend.

