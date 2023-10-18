NBA Fantasy Mock Draft 2023: Top 10 first-round picks, including Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic

The 2023-24 season is almost here, and with it comes the start of a new NBA Fantasy Draft.

Ahead of the new season, players must take the time to properly assess their draft placements and which player they will be acquiring per turn. There are a number of sleepers but also the obvious standouts during the first round of the draft.

When it comes to the standouts, RotoWire recently did an NBA Fantasy Mock Draft for the upcoming regular season comprised of some of the most elite players in the league today.

On that note, let's take a look at RotoWire's 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Mock Draft.

NBA Fantasy Mock Draft for the 2023-24 regular season

10) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Forward) - Milwaukee Bucks

At the tenth spot is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Following a disappointing first-round exit to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, the Bucks star is looking to make a huge bounce back this season.

Antetokounmpo would make a good selection for the Fantasy Draft, as he fills up points, rebounds and assists per game. Last season, the NBA star averaged 31.1 points (55.3% shooting, including 27.5% from the 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

9) Damian Lillard (Guard) - Milwaukee Bucks

After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is now with his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Alongside Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Lopez, the expectation is a championship win, which Lillard has been lacking in his basketball resume.

During the 2022-23 season, the Bucks star averaged 32.2 points (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from the 3-point range), 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. With a new team, there's potential for Lillard to put up incredible production this season with efficient shotmaking and decisive playmaking.

8) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Guard) - Oklahoma City Thunder

At number eight is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's fresh off a breakout season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, the Thunder star put up 31.4 points (51.0% shooting, including 34.5% from the 3-point range), 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Aside from the scoring, the assists and even the rebounds, the Thunder guard has made incredible strides with his shooting from beyond the arc.

7) Jayson Tatum (Forward) - Boston Celtics

With a polished offensive game while also being an elite defender, Jayson Tatum continues to soar with each season for the Boston Celtics. The four-time all-star is coming off a career year, averaging 30.1 points (46.6% shooting, including 35.0% from the 3-point range), 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

His two-way ability would easily make a great selection for anyone's team, earning him a seventh place at RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Mock Draft. Additionally, Tatum is also one of the more durable players in the league.

6) Stephen Curry (Guard) - Golden State Warriors

Entering the new season, Stephen Curry remains one of the most consistent shotmakers in the league. Besides his scoring prowess, he has made strong contributions as well with assists, rebounds and steals on a nightly basis.

In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors marksman put up 29.4 points (49.3% shooting, including 42.7% from the 3-point range), 6.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

5) Anthony Edwards (Guard) - Minnesota Timberwolves

Following an impressive showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Team USA, expectations for a huge Anthony Edwards season are high. The growth and the upside are there; all that remains is for him to show it consistently this season.

The scoring ability with his improvements in assists and rebounds should make him an easy choice in an NBA Fantasy Draft. In the 2022-23 season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from the 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

4) Luka Doncic (Guard) - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is ranked fourth on the NBA Fantasy Mock Draft with his consistently excellent seasons from a statistical standpoint. The efficiency in his shotmaking has always been there, and he's also a reliable decision-maker and rebounder.

In the 2022-23 season, Doncic put up 32.4 points (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from the 3-point range), 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

3) Tyrese Haliburton (Guard) - Indiana Pacers

Surprisingly, Tyrese Haliburton is ranked third on the NBA Fantasy Mock Draft, as he's coming off his best season yet. Last season, he averaged 20.7 points (49.0% shooting, including 40.0% from the 3-point range), 10.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The double-double averages in points and assists are impressive, but his time playing for USA Basketball in the 2023 FIBA World Cup could prove beneficial for his growth.

2) Joel Embiid (Center) - Philadelphia 76ers

Coming in second is the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man is one of the most dominant players in the league now with no signs of slowing down. The offense and rebounding are there, but Embiid is also recognized as one of the best rim protectors.

Last season, the 76ers star put up 33.1 points (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from the 3-point range), 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

1) Nikola Jokic (Center) - Denver Nuggets

Last but not the least, the reigning 2023 NBA champion is first on the list with his consistent production in filling up the stat sheet. He's fresh off averaging 24.5 points (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from the 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

From the efficient shotmaking to being a triple-double machine, selecting Nikola Jokic first on the draft is a no-brainer.