NBA Free Agency 2023 team caps: Teams with most budget explored

NBA free agency begins on Friday, and some teams will be more active than others. The salary cap went up, but the new CBA will punish teams for spending into the luxury tax in seasons to come.

The salary cap is projected to be at $136 million next season. The luxury tax first apron kicks in at $165 million. There is a new second apron at $172 million with harsher restrictions in player acquisition and higher taxes.

Will team owners be less likely to spend because of the impending restrictions? Or will teams shell out max contracts at values never seen before?

Not every team has the same situation of course. Let’s take a look at the three teams with the most cap space going into next season and how they may use it.

Numbers are projected cap space for teams this offseason. This means the amount below the cap $136 million the roster projects to be before acquiring new players.

#5, Utah Jazz ($25.0 million)

The Jazz finally made a move towards the more recent future instead of acquiring assets down the road. Their trade for John Collins seems like the Jazz may be spenders this offseason in trying to supplement their young core with competitive veterans.

#4, Detroit Pistons ($27.8 million)

The Pistons may use their cap space to bring back free agent Jerami Grant. They are also interested in offering a big contract to Draymond Green to tempt him to play in his home state. Detroit also may give restricted free agent Cameron Johnson an offer sheet.

#3, Indiana Pacers ($32.1 million)

The Pacers may hold on to their cap space and keep building toward the future. They could also pursue a wing like Kyle Kuzma or Harrison Barnes. Indiana will also need to spend on Tyrese Haliburton, who will be eligible for a rookie extension.

#2, San Antonio Spurs ($37.4 million)

The Spurs are itching to compete immediately after tanking. Gregg Popovich will not want to waste his last coaching years on a terrible team. They will likely be active in free agency and pursue young players and veterans. Kuzma, Austin Reaves or Fred VanVleet could be possible options for the Spurs to pair with new draft pick sensation Victor Wembanyama.

#1, Houston Rockets ($59.7 million)

The Rockets should be big spenders this summer. They have the most cap space and an exciting young core. They will look to add veterans to bring the young guys to the next level. Reports say a huge chunk will go to a max contract offer to bringing James Harden back to H-Town.

