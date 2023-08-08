NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 8: Denver Nuggets & Brooklyn Nets players who have got 5+ assists in one season

Another day and another NBA Immaculate Grid has dropped on Aug. 8. Today’s edition is not the easiest.

There is a new stats column with the tricky one of players with more than five assists per game in a season. The hints for today’s Immaculate Grid are:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and 5+ assists per game in a season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and 5+ assists per game in a season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and 5+ assists per game in a season.

Today's Immaculate Grid

Let’s take a look at potential answers for today’s NBA Immaculate Grid

In Grid 1, there are a few choices. If you are going for a rarity score, big man Roy Hibbert could be a solid choice since he barely played for each team and spent most of his career with the Indiana Pacers. Mason Plumlee could also work as an answer.

In Grid 2, Randy Foye would be high on the rarity score. Plumlee could work for this box as well as he also played for the Clippers and Nuggets. DeAndre Jordan is another big man that has played for both.

In Grid 3, it gets a bit trickier. Andre Iguodala would be a surprise choice in the assist column, but he fits. Nikola Jokic is probably the most recent example. Jamal Murray joined the club with 6.2 apg last season.

In Grid 4, there are plenty of choices for the Nets and the Hornets. Dennis Smith Jr. joins the group as he just signed with the Nets. Treveon Graham is another choice with a high rarity score.

In Grid 5, you could go with Marcus Morris, Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown and Jamal Crawford could work. Alan Anderson would be high on the rarity score.

In Grid 6, there are plenty of players with high assists for the Nets. Jason Kidd would be an obvious choice. Jarrett Jack would be higher on the rarity score.

In Grid 7, you need a Phoenix Sun and Charlotte Hornets combo. Shannon Brown would be an out-of-left-field choice that works. Bismack Biyomobo would be another solid pick to fill the square.

In Grid 8, Eric Gordon now fits after joining the Suns this offseason. Matt Barnes would work as well.

In the final Grid space, you can go with Steve Nash for the easy pick. Goran Dragic might give you a few more rare points.

A perfect grid for Aug. 8 Immaculate Grid Answers

