NBA in London: Wizards vs Knicks in January

Associated Press
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 23:38 IST
14
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The NBA will return to London next year with a regular-season game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks.

Tickets for the Jan. 17 game at the O2 Arena go on sale in the fall.

It will be the NBA's ninth regular-season game in London, all sellouts. The Knicks have played there twice, facing the Detroit Pistons in 2013 and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015. This will be the Wizards' debut in London.

International players on the rosters include Wizards center Marcin Gortat of Poland, Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia and Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina, who was born in Belgium to Rwandan parents and grew up in France.

The game will be shown by the NBA's broadcast partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and on NBA League Pass International.

Wizards to face Knicks in London next season
