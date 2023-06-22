NBA insider insinuates Damian Lillard could be off Blazers if Portland doesn't trade No. 3 pick

The NBA offseason is already off to a hot start. Free agency has not begun and the draft is on Thursday. However, stars have already been dealt, namely Bradley Beal, Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porzingis. Damian Lillard could be the next one to move.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst hinted at a possible move for Lillard while appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast. He said that if the Portland Trail Blazers keep their third overall pick on Thursday, then Lillard may demand a trade.

“If the Blazers do not trade that No. 3 pick, we’re headed for something there,” Windhorst said.

Lillard has previously said that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild. He has stayed loyal to Portland for years but wants the team to make moves to be a title contender next season.

Where could Damian Lillard land in a trade?

The Blazers could keep the pick to draft a young player like Scoot Henderson to move toward a youthful future. Portland could try to acquire future assets and build around recent first-round picks Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe.

If the Blazers decide to deal Damian Lillard, the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are reportedly already in talks to make an offer. Lillard said he would enjoy both destinations.

The Heat could offer more than the Nets. It would be interesting to see if they had to include Bam Adebayo in the deal to make it work. Miami has proven to be aggressive in acquisitions and transactions before. It will do whatever salary cap reworking necessary to make it work.

Lillard could also fit in Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges emerged as a scorer after being traded to the Nets. He could be a good running mate for Lillard.

Portland missed the playoffs the past two seasons. It traded away CJ McCollum and acquired Jerami Grant the year after. Grant is set to be a free agent this offseason. It seems the Blazers have the opportunity to deal Lillard and move toward a rebuild.

Damian Lillard has four years left on his contract. He has a player option worth $63.2 million in the final year. He will be 36 years old that season.

