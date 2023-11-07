NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Jayson Tatum after Week 2

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets entered the season as the favorite to win the NBA MVP Award. Jokic fell short of his third straight MVP last season when Joel Embiid finally won the award after an amazing season. Embiid has the fifth-best odds to win his second consecutive MVP, behind three other superstars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks had better odds than the reigning MVP. All three superstars have had to deal with changes with their teams in the offseason that would benefit their campaign.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are still struggling with Damian Lillard and under coach Adrian Griffin. Tatum and the new-look Celtics are atop the Eastern Conference, while Doncic has the Mavericks with a 6-1 record to start the season.

2023-24 NBA MVP Power Rankings after Week 2

After the second week of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are streak-busters, as they handed the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics their first losses. However, is that enough for Anthony Edwards to make it to this week's NBA MVP power rankings?

Steph Curry also has been amazing for the Golden State Warriors at age 35, while LeBron James continues to dazzle at Year 21 for the LA Lakers. On that note, here are the 2023-24 NBA MVP Power Rankings after Week 2.

#5 Steph Curry

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Season: Games played - 8; Games won - 6; Games lost - 2

Last Week: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.5 apg

Season: 30.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.3 apg

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors entered the NBA MVP conversation two weeks into the season.

Curry is the main reason why the Warriors are 6-2 to start the campaign despite doubts about their ages. He remains a driving force for Golden State on offense and is showing no signs of slowing down.

#4 Joel Embiid

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Season: Games played - 6; Games won - 5; Games lost - 1

Last Week: 34.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 5.3 apg

Season: 32.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 6.2 apg

Joel Embiid is playing livelier this season as he looks to repeat as NBA MVP. The James Harden distraction is also gone from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid celebrated Harden's departure by dropping 48 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on Monday against the Washington Wizards.

#3 Jayson Tatum

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Season: Games played - 6; Games won - 5; Games lost - 1

Last Week: 31.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 2.3 apg

Season: 30.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 3.2 apg

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics ended Week 2 with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Tatum was sensational, dropping 32 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Celtics lost momentum in overtime as Anthony Edwards decided to take over.

#2 Luka Doncic

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Season: Games played - 7; Games won - 6; Games lost - 1

Last Week: 26.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 8.3 apg

Season: 31.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 8.9 apg

Luka Doncic is still making playing basketball at the highest level easy as pie. Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks up and running to start the season with a 6-1 record, good for second in the Western Conference.

He led the Mavs to back-to-back comeback wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic on as many days.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Season: Games played - 8; Games won - 7; Games lost - 1

Last Week: 30.3 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 8.3 apg

Season: 28.4 ppg, 12.9 rpg and 8.4 apg

Nikola Jokic remains the best player in the world after leading the Denver Nuggets to a 3-1 week.

Jokic will have to do more for the defending champions in the coming weeks due to Jamal Murray's hamstring injury. He had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the first game Murray missed on Monday night.

