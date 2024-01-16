NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates Luka Doncic after Week 12

The MVP debate is always the biggest among people in and around the NBA. With the halfway point rapidly approaching, there are still a handful of players putting up elite-level numbers.

A few of the names in the MVP race this season are common from previous years. Those being Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. All three stars are in the prime of their career, and continue to be some of the top players in the league today.

That said, there are other new faces ushering in a new generation of MVP candidates. With the regular season still in full swing, here is a current look at the power rankings for the prestigious award.

NBA MVP Power Rankings (Week 12):

5) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

A mainstay in the MVP conversation of the past five years is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Already a two-time winner, the Milwaukee Bucks star could play his way into the debate for a third.

For starters, the Bucks have one of the NBA's best records at 28-12. Giannis has been a major catalyst in their success, putting up averages of 31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. The All-Star forward is also fresh off notching his fifth triple-double of the season in a nail-biting win over the Sacramento Kings.

4) Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Team success might hurt his case, but Luka Doncic belongs in the MVP discussion this year. When it comes to top individual performers in the NBA, the star point guard is at the top of the list.

The Dallas Mavericks are knocking on the door of a top seed in the West, sitting in sixth place at 24-17. Arguably the main reason why the've done so well is beause of Doncic's brilliance. His play on the offensive end has helped mask some weakpoints in Dallas' roster.

Doncic is averaging just shy of a triple-double at 33.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Through the first few months of the season, the OKC Thunder have been one of the hottest topics in the NBA. This could benefit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he has played his way into the MVP conversation.

Alongside Rookie of the Year frontrunner Chet Holmgren, SGA has been one of the top guards in the league. He is third in the leauge in scoring (31.3 PPG) to 5.8 RPG and 6.3 APG.

Right now, OKC trails the Minnesota Timberwolves by one game for the top seed in the Western Conference. If they can hold a top-three spot in the standings the rest of the way, SGA might have the numbers and narrative to get him over the hump.

2) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Another superstar leading his team to a top spot in the West is Nikola Jokic. Similar to OKC, the Denver Nuggets trail the T-Wolves by just one game in the standings.

Fresh off leading his team to a title, Jokic continues to play like a generational talent. At his current pace, the All-Star center has a chance to be the first center in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Jokic's is putting up averages of 25.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 9.3 APG through 40 games.

1) Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Sitting in the top spot is the player who won the award last year, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. At the moment, he should be seen as the frontrunner to take home MVP.

Despite all the drama with James Harden, the Sixers find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference. Their 25-13 record is good for third place. Embiid has been leading the charge for them, putting up dominant averages of 34.9 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 5.9 APG.

The key thing to watch with Embiid's case is games played. Due to the NBA's new rules, a player must appear in at least 65 games to be considered for the top seasonal awards.

