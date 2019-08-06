NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, August 6th: Andre Iguodala attracting interest, Vince Carter to retire with the Hawks and more

Andre Iguodala continues to be linked with a move

The 2019 offseason is now coming to a close, although NBA fans have already been treated to plenty of noteworthy moves. Superstars such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook split ways and were both traded to title-contending teams in the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets respectively as the duo moved on from OKC Thunder.

Anthony Davis was finally granted his wish of wanting to play for the LA Lakers whereas several other superstars tested gauged the free agency market for a new challenge. As a result, the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant will all be featuring for new teams in the coming season.

The 2019-20 campaign is bound to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and additional trades could still happen in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 6th.

#3 Dallas Mavericks interested in Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala impressed during the 2019 NBA Finals

In one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, the Golden State Warriors opted to trade Andre Iguodala as the team attempted to free up the cap space to sign D’Angelo Russell.

The 2015 Finals MVP was expected to end his career competing with the Warriors but now finds himself on a Memphis Grizzlies roster that is undergoing a rebuild.

Due to this, Iguodala is expected to be traded or bought out in the next few months, and The Athletic is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are among the interested teams:

It’s clear that the Mavericks absolutely have interest in Iguodala for the right price... Perhaps Dallas could flip Jackson or Finney-Smith, intriguing young(ish) players, but the coaching staff loves them both.

Iguodala endured an injury-hit regular season, although the veteran emerged during the playoffs to once again play an influential role as the Warriors made a fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals. Over 21 appearances, the 35-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

