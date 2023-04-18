Two NBA playoff games are scheduled for Monday night as the first round continues.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Sixers lead the series 1-0.

In the second game, the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT. The Kings won 126-123 in Game 1 with a dramatic finish.

Three more Game 2s will be played on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks. The Cleveland Cavaliers take their home floor against the New York Knicks. Lastly, the LA Clippers play the Phoenix Suns in their Game 2.

Sunday’s results

All four series have now completed their first games after four more games on Sunday.

The Lakers looked impressive against the Grizzlies, despite Anthony Davis missing some time during Game 1 with an injury. LeBron James did not have a great game either, and the Lakers won 128-112 going away behind big performances from Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

The Grizzlies could be in trouble as their star player Ja Morant left the game with a hand injury. Morant’s status is doubtful for Game 2, and his timetable to return has not been determined.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Ja Morant talked about the pain he was experiencing in his hand after the loss to the Lakers. Ja Morant talked about the pain he was experiencing in his hand after the loss to the Lakers. https://t.co/2NEovrPSGy

The Miami Heat pulled off a huge 130-117 upset win against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game after a scary fall on his tailbone. The Heat dominated the game after Antetokounmpo exited the game. His status going forward is uncertain.

The LA Clippers stole a crucial game 115-110 in an impressive fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi Leonard was on fire with 38 points and the Suns are now down 0-1 as the higher seed.

The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets led the whole way to a 29-point victory, winning 109-80.

Current Playoff Series Status

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers lead Brooklyn Nets 1-0

Miami Heat lead Milwaukee Bucks 1-0

New York Knicks lead Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0

Boston Celtics lead Atlanta Hawks 1-0

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets lead Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0

LA Lakers lead Memphis Grizzlies 1-0

Sacramento Kings lead Golden State Warriors 1-0

LA Clippers lead Phoenix Suns 1-0

