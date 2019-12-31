NBA Rumors: Miami Heat among the teams that could move for Russell Westbrook if the Rockets look to trade the point guard

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Russell Westbrook has made 29 appearances for the Rockets since his summer move from the Thunder

What's the rumor?

The Houston Rockets landed Russell Westbrook during the offseason in a blockbuster deal that sent Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nevertheless, recent reports have suggested that the Rockets front office is already open to moving Westbrook, and Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes that the Miami Heat are among the teams that could make a move for the 2017 MVP. He said,

"The Heat were considered the frontrunner to acquire him from the Thunder this summer before the Rockets stepped in.The Heat don’t want to include either Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro to make a trade work and they might not have to. Miami could tempt Houston with depth. The Rockets could have Dragic and either Justise Winslow or Kelly Olynyk."

In case you didn't know...

After being selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, Westbrook went on to spend his first 11 seasons in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his time with the Thunder, Westbrook emerged as one of the NBA's best point guards, as OKC missed out on the playoffs just twice.

Individually, Westbrook averaged a triple-double over his final three seasons with the team, before completing a summer move to the Rockets following the departure of fellow All-Star Paul George. Westbrook has made 29 appearances for the Rockets, averaging 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

The heart of the matter

At 31, Westbrook remains among the best guards in the NBA, although he is one the highest earners in the NBA, and will earn $47 million during the 2022-23 season. Deveney's report also states that the Heat would have to include young talent such as Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson in a potential deal, and it would be a huge risk to break up a hugely promising roster that has made a 24-9 start to the season.

What's next?

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they face the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Heat will be looking to bounce back from Monday's defeat to the Washington Wizards when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

