NBA star Horry says 3-pointers have taken over game

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Former NBA star Robert Horry is of the opinion that the 3-pointers have taken over the game of basketball from some others like jump shots.

"Three pointers have taken over the game. Everybody wants to do a three pointer," Horry told reporters here on Saturday.

"The three pointer has totally changed the game. It has made it great (but) the guys have lost the mid-range game," Horry said to a specific query about the long-range shot.

Horry played as many as 16 seasons of the National Basketball Association and won seven championships.

He is only one of two players to have won the NBA championship with three teams two with Houston Rockets, three with Los Angels Lakers and two with San Antonio Spurs.

On a visit to India, 48-year-old Horry, now a commentator, earlier this week visited the NBA Academy India in Greater Noida.

The seven-time NBA champion looked back at his career revealing that people raised doubts over his abilities during his fledging days.

"To me it goes back to when I was in the high school and people called me over-rated. And going to college, people were asking like what is this kid doing and he is too scared to play this game. (When) people were putting all these doubts on you and then when I wasn't even dreaming about it, you get drafted into the NBA.

"My dream was to be a maths teacher and a coach. Now, this ultimate dream has presented itself and (after) all the people had said things about me, I went on to win the championship in my second year, on a team I wanted to go to (Rockets). It was a dream come true for me. It (the seven championship wins) means a lot," he added.

He also expressed his interest for kabaddi, saying he fell in love with the Indian sport.

"Since I have been here, I have fallen in love with kabaddi. I am also a huge baseball fan. I am also a big football fan and I love watching (other) sports," he signed off

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
