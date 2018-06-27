Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA teams to host Australian NBL teams for exhibition games

Associated Press
NEWS
News 27 Jun 2018, 05:56 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Six NBA teams will host teams from Australia's National Basketball League for 2018-19 preseason exhibition games.

The NBA and NBL announced the plans Tuesday for five Australian teams to visit the U.S. for games from Sept. 28-Oct. 5. It's the second straight year the Australian league will send teams for games.

The Philadelphia 76ers, with Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons of Australia and coached by former Australian national team coach Brett Brown, will host the Melbourne United on Sept. 28.

The Utah Jazz, featuring Australians Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host two of the games.

The other games:

—Utah hosts the Perth Wildcats on Sept. 29.

—The Los Angeles Clippers play former NBA player Andrew Bogut and the Sydney Kings on Sept. 30 in Honolulu.

—The Phoenix Suns host the New Zealand Breakers on Oct. 3.

—Denver welcomes Perth on Oct. 5.

—Toronto meets Melbourne at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 5.

—Utah hosts the Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 5.

