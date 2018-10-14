NBA veteran Jefferson announces retirement
Richard Jefferson announced on Saturday he has decided to "move on from basketball".
The news of the 17-year NBA veteran's retirement came from an emotional Instagram post featuring a video of his late father, who died last month.
"In the last month I've dealt with two life changing events back-to-back," Jefferson wrote.
"My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge."
Well here’s my first post! In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge. This video was taken after he bbq’d for about 20 people, something he would do a few times every summer. All I would do is tell people that I was having people over to my house and the next question was “Is Big Rich on the grill?” He really was a true OG. I’m going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh. Until next time!!!! #RIPPLAYAPLAYA #tripleOG PAPA REALLY WAS A ROLLING STONE!!!
Jefferson, 38, most notably won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Last season, he averaged 8.2 minutes in 20 appearances with the Denver Nuggets.
Jefferson also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
Jefferson's father was killed in a drive-by shooting in mid-September.
"He really was a true OG," Jefferson wrote. "I'm going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh."